Waverly Advisors LLC Takes $970,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

