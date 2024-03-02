Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Position Lowered by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 417,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346,393 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $16,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $47.25 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,282 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

