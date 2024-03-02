Wedbush Boosts Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $15.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZNTL. SVB Leerink cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.57.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,559,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,936 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,809,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,890,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,294 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

