Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PZZA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a sell rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.89.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $69.94 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $87.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.43.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

