Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $77.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a market perform rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,166 shares of company stock worth $11,537,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Roku in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

