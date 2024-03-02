Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WERN. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.92.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.72.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

