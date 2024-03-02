WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WRK. Argus upgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.43.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $45.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.06.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in WestRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

