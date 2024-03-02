Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $71.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

