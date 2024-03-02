WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Director Buys $14,640.00 in Stock

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) Director Ramon Murguia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WK Kellogg Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE KLG opened at $14.72 on Friday. WK Kellogg Co has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.87 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WK Kellogg

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $685,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WK Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KLG

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.