Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells $916,918.59 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WDAY opened at $291.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.06 and a 52-week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

