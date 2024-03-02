Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $310.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $293.61.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $291.92 on Tuesday. Workday has a 12 month low of $174.06 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.81 and its 200-day moving average is $254.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,485 shares of company stock valued at $106,962,712 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

