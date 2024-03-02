Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $315.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $291.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.33. Workday has a 12-month low of $174.06 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,485 shares of company stock worth $106,962,712. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 705.5% in the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 102.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Workday by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Workday by 4,270.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

