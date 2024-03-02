Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,476.0 days.
Worldline Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WWLNF opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Worldline has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56.
Worldline Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Worldline
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.