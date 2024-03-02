Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,476.0 days.

Worldline Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WWLNF opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Worldline has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

