Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.
Several research analysts have commented on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Worthington Enterprises
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises
Worthington Enterprises Price Performance
NYSE WOR opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.26. Worthington Enterprises has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $67.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.39.
Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Worthington Enterprises Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 21.44%.
About Worthington Enterprises
Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.
