Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several research analysts have commented on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 78,141 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 110,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,325 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOR opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.26. Worthington Enterprises has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $67.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

