Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.