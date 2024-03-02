Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $123.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WYNN. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 3.8 %

WYNN stock opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $734,913,000 after acquiring an additional 224,974 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $358,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $412,938,000 after acquiring an additional 180,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $246,906,000 after acquiring an additional 65,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.