Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 164.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,012 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 690,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 138,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,842,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,868,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,377,000 after buying an additional 243,399 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on XEL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.98 and a 1 year high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

