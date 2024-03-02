XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a growth of 209.3% from the January 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

XD Stock Performance

Shares of XDNCF opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17. XD has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

XD Company Profile

XD Inc, an investment holding company, develops, publishes, operates, and distributes mobile and web games in Mainland China and internationally. The company also operates TapTap, a platform for gamers and game developers, as well as provides information services. its game portfolio comprises online games and premium games.

