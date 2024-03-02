Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Get Xencor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XNCR

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.70. Xencor has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xencor will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after buying an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Xencor by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,901,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,981,000 after buying an additional 717,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,767,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after buying an additional 115,886 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Xencor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after buying an additional 744,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,280,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 124,117 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.