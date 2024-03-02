Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XENE. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ XENE opened at $46.84 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $116,350,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after buying an additional 1,043,420 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,007,000 after buying an additional 766,666 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,339,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,032,000 after buying an additional 677,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

