Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XENE opened at $46.84 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,004.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

