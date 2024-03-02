Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Robert W. Baird

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XPOF. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE XPOF opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xponential Fitness

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,529.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,080.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

