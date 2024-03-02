Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Hits New 52-Week High at $127.04

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $127.04 and last traded at $126.88, with a volume of 387195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Get Xylem alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on XYL

Xylem Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,408 shares of company stock worth $629,160. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Xylem by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.