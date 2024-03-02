Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Hits New 52-Week High at $127.04

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $127.04 and last traded at $126.88, with a volume of 387195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.
Xylem Trading Up 0.7 %
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xylem Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,408 shares of company stock worth $629,160. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Xylem by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
Read More
