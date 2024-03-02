Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Short Interest Up 63.6% in February

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.0 days.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YLWDF opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. Yellow Pages has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This is a positive change from Yellow Pages’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.