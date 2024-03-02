Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 303.5% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $137.42 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.74.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $2,264,717. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.