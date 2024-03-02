Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZVIA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZVIA

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,342 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $62,096.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,806,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,342 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $62,096.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,806,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $42,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,779,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,987.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,275 shares of company stock valued at $137,693. 11.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zevia PBC by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 76,174 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ZVIA opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Free Report

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.