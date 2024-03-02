Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Critical Review

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Zhihu has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhihu and Mastercard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $522.66 million 0.93 -$229.25 million ($0.20) -3.95 Mastercard $25.10 billion 17.72 $11.20 billion $11.83 40.30

Analyst Ratings

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu. Zhihu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zhihu and Mastercard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastercard 0 2 19 1 2.95

Mastercard has a consensus price target of $471.85, indicating a potential downside of 1.02%. Given Mastercard’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Zhihu.

Profitability

This table compares Zhihu and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu -21.89% -16.94% -12.20% Mastercard 44.60% 191.22% 29.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zhihu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mastercard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mastercard beats Zhihu on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions. It also provides solutions that enable businesses or governments to make payments to businesses, including Virtual Card Number, which is generated dynamically from a physical card and leverages the credit limit of the funding account; a platform to optimize supplier payment enablement campaigns for financial institutions; and treasury intelligence platform that offers corporations with recommendations to enhance working capital performance and accelerate spend on cards. In addition, the company offers Mastercard Send, which partners with digital messaging and payment platforms to enable consumers to send money directly within applications to other consumers; and Mastercard Cross-Border Services enables a range of payment flows through a distribution network with a single point of access to send and receive money globally through various channels, including bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash payouts. Further, it provides cyber and intelligence solutions; insights and analytics, consulting, marketing, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants; and open banking and digital identity services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus name. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

