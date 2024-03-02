Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,377 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $13,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,827 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

