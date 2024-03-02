Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Update

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ZNOG opened at $0.06 on Friday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.
About Zion Oil & Gas
