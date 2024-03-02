Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZIONP opened at $20.18 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.