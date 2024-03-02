Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,782 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.05% of Zoetis worth $41,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $190.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.