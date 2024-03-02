Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $79.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $70.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.03. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $306,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,286,869.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $306,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.