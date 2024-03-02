Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 122,281 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after acquiring an additional 83,182 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $1,548,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ZWS opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 70,000 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $2,301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,939,591.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $27,537.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,898.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 70,000 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $2,301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,939,591.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,243 shares of company stock worth $8,004,982 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

