101,650 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,000. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.13. 5,664,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,056,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,830 shares of company stock worth $4,316,049 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

