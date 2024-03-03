10,444 Shares in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Corton Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of Spok as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Spok during the third quarter worth $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Spok in the third quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Spok by 62,887.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spok in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Spok by 77.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $18.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.34%.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

