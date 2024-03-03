10,800 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after acquiring an additional 581,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,434,000 after purchasing an additional 151,854 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,886,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $154,193.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,163.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $154,193.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,163.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,812. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,272,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,582. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.04.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

