129,948 Shares in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Acquired by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 129,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.11% of RXO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,584,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Price Performance

RXO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. 414,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,110. RXO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 527.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.33 million. RXO had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RXO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 919,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $19,350,908.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,675,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,769,763.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

