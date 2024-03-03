152,826 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,826 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Tapestry at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.22. 3,012,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,383. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

