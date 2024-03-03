180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,100 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 443,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

180 Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ATNF traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. 180 Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.