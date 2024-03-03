180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
180 Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATNFW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,629. 180 Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
180 Life Sciences Company Profile
