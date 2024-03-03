20,000 Shares in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sabre by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 100,714 shares of company stock valued at $424,684 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

SABR opened at $2.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

SABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

