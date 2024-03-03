202,038 Shares in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Purchased by Alta Fox Capital Management LLC

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 202,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Grindr accounts for about 1.3% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Grindr at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Grindr news, Director George Raymond Zage III acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $447,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,925,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grindr stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,697. Grindr Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

