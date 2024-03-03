24,989 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,364,000 after buying an additional 113,870 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Qorvo by 646.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,091,000 after buying an additional 3,347,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Raymond James boosted their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Qorvo Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $119.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $120.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.