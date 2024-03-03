37,574 Shares in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 37,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,787.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $56.57.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

