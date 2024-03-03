3,833 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Barclays by 33,931.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,253,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 4,241,401 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Barclays by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after buying an additional 2,960,114 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barclays by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after buying an additional 2,785,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $13,274,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

