54,000 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.16% of Silicon Motion Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

SIMO stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,374. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average is $58.94.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 125.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIMO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.