597,383 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 597,383 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,684,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BEN opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.