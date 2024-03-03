75,000 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Acquired by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,330,933 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1,171.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,100 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,239,000 after buying an additional 814,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 655,333 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCT. Roth Mkm lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Craig Hallum cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PCT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. 2,204,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.89.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.