7,963 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $148.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $149.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

