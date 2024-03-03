Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Aaron’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Aaron’s Trading Down 5.5 %

AAN stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $222.02 million, a P/E ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 625.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aaron’s

In other Aaron’s news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 44,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

